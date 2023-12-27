Real estate space sizzles with surging demand, soaring sales; rush for properties to continue in 2024

New Delhi: India's housing market defied logic this year to register all-time high sales as home buyers snapped up deals despite a jump in asking prices and the highest interest rates in six years.

Market experts strongly believe the demand will not only sustain in 2024 but rise further, albeit at a slower pace, on high economic growth and expectations of a fall in home loan interest rate.

The real estate industry saw record sales of residential properties in terms of both volumes and value, real estate market data showed as consumers are increasingly buying into the idea of home ownership post-Covid pandemic.

The ouster of dubious developers from the real estate market thanks to greater regulatory oversight via RERA helped boost confidence among home buyers. The insolvency law too has played a role in elimination of defaulting builders.

According to real estate consultant Anarock, housing sales are estimated to rise by 30 per cent this year to a record 4.74 lakh units in primary (fresh sales) markets of top seven cities— Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.