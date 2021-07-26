Reliance Foundation administers over 10 lakh Covid-19 doses to RIL employees, their family members

Boosting the nation’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, Reliance Foundation has crossed a milestone of administering over 10 lakh vaccine doses across India.

Reliance Foundation launched the initiative, Mission Vaccine Suraksha, in April with an aim to "protect the larger community of employees, associates, partners and the general population with free vaccinations."

Mass vaccination is the topmost priority for India and a way to fight the current Covid-19 crisis.

Following government announcements and protocol, Reliance Foundation embarked upon one of the largest free-of-cost corporate vaccination programs to prioritise vaccination for 100 per cent of employees and their family members.

In the Annual General Meeting last month, Nita M Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation had expressed the commitment to vaccinate the general community. “Executing this mission on a nationwide basis is a humungous task. But it is our dharma, our duty to every Indian, our promise of safety and protection. Our firm belief that together, we can, and we will overcome,” she said.

Till date, over 98 per cent of all eligible employees have already been covered with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in keeping with this promise.

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh doses have been administered already, to employees and family members across Reliance.

Over 171 vaccination centres across the country are vaccinating employees, associates, joint venture partners and all their family members including off-roll workforce, retired employees and eight family members of each of these groups.

Now, vaccination for communities has been rolled out to administer an additional 10 lakh doses to communities near plant locations and to the general population through NGOs.