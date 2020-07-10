RIL shares jump 3%; Mcap zooms Rs 34,195 crore

Reliance Industries Limited shares jump 3%; Mcap zooms Rs 34,195 crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 10 2020, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 23:50 ist
Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty components.

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Friday jumped nearly 3 per cent adding Rs 34,195.13 crore to its market valuation.

The market heavyweight stock gained 2.95 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.50 on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,884.40 -- its record high.

On the NSE, it rose by 2.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.05.

The company's market valuation zoomed Rs 34,195.13 crore to Rs 11,90,857.13 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 11.40 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty components.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries Ltd
Share Market
NSE
RIL

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 