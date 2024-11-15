Rubrik announces collaboration with Red Hat

<p>New Delhi: Rubrik has announced a collaboration with Red Hat to support Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Rubrik Security Cloud. The general availability is expected in early 2025.</p><p>Rubrik Security Cloud, using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, can help organizations more easily migrate and protect virtual machines (VMs) and applications running on a trusted, more consistent, and comprehensive application platform. This collaboration delivers a secure, optimized solution to help simplify cyber resilience, provide faster data recovery, and enhance the reliability of the overall IT infrastructure, said a statement.</p> .<p>"Our collaboration with Red Hat reﬂects our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers' virtualized environments and cyber-prooﬁng their virtual machines," said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Chief Technology Ofﬁcer at Rubrik.</p><p> "With capabilities that can proactively secure data, stay resilient against cyberattacks, and safeguard business continuity, Rubrik Security Cloud is a perfect match for organizations running virtual machines and applications on the trusted application platform, Red Hat OpenShift," he said. </p><p>With Rubrik's support for OpenShift Virtualization, included as part of Red Hat OpenShift, organizations can leverage a uniﬁed platform where their virtualized environments can better protect data, automate protection, backup and help users access data faster, simplifying the complexity of data protection and recovering what data they need when they need it, the statement added. </p>