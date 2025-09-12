<p>Mumbai: Stock market regulator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SEBI">SEBI's</a> board on Friday cleared significant reforms, focusing on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipo">IPO</a> regulations, simplified entry for foreign investors, and a new framework for anchor investors in public issues.</p>.<p>This was the third board meeting chaired by SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey who assumed office on March 1.</p>.SEBI says investigation into Jane Street could be wider.<p>Among the proposals approved included relaxing the minimum IPO requirements for very large companies, and also extending the timeline for them to meet minimum public shareholding norms.</p>.<p>This is aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.</p>.<p>To enhance the attractiveness of IPOs for global funds, SEBI decided to revamp share-allocation framework for anchor investors in companies' maiden public offerings.</p>.<p>Additionally, it has been decided to overhaul the governance framework of market infrastructure institutions including stock exchanges by mandating the appointment of two executive directors (EDs) to bolster operational oversight.</p>