<p>Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki took oath as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>Violent anti-graft protests by the country's Gen Z forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.</p><p>President Ramchandra Paudel's office announced Karki's appointment following negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protesters who led Nepal's worst upheaval in years.</p>.<p>Fifty-one people were killed and more than 1,300 injured this week in the anti-graft protests by the 'Gen Z' movement, named for the age of its mainly young supporters.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>