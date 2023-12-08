Sebi chief deeply regrets failure to de-freeze shares in Kirloskar Industries case

New Delhi: Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Friday said the capital markets regulator deeply regrets the failure to de-freeze the shares held by members of the Kirloskar family in Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) despite the SAT's (Securities Appellate Tribunal) directive.

"I think what happened in terms of delay in de-freezing accounts was unacceptable. Whatever have been the cause and root cause, communications with the depository etc., Sebi was responsible, Sebi was accountable, we deeply regret what happened," Buch told reporters at the sidelines of the CII Global Economic Policy Forum here.

Further, she said that Sebi has already initiated a full process review in this regard. "Within 30-45 days. We will revamp the process. So that risk of this happening again is completely minimized," she added.

The comments came after SAT pulled up Sebi on Monday for failing to de-freeze the shares held by members of the Kirloskar family in Kirloskar Industries despite the tribunal's directive. Also, it asked Sebi to deposit costs of Rs 5 lakh before the tribunal's Registry for its 'lackadaisical approach' in the case.