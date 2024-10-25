Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Sebi levies Rs 16 lakh fine on Edelweiss Asset Management, 2 senior officials for MF rule violation

Individually, penalty of Rs 8 lakh was levied on Edelweiss Asset Management and Rs 4 lakh each on Gupta and Bhattacharya, according to an order passed by Sebi.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 14:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 14:16 IST
Business NewsSebiMutual Fundfine

Follow us on :

Follow Us