Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena slams Uddhav Thackeray citing Karnataka's example, says Dy CM's position unconstitutional, illegal

He further said that the Supreme Court had clearly stated in 2024 that appointing a Deputy Chief Minister does not violate Constitutional provisions.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 14:13 IST
MaharashtraIndia PoliticsShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayUday Samant

Follow us on :

Follow Us