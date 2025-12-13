<p>Nagpur: Citing the example of Karnataka and other states, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who had been repeatedly slamming the BJP-led Maha Yuti saying that the post of Deputy Chief Minister is unconstitutional and illegal. </p><p>In the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief leader and Ajit Pawar, the NCP President, are Deputy Chief Ministers. </p>.Many Sena (UBT) leaders in touch with us, will join Shiv Sena in phases: Uday Samant.<p>From Shiv Sena, state Industry Minister Uday Samant led the charge and slammed Thackeray. </p><p>“In Congress-ruled Karnataka, which has been unjust to Marathi-speaking people in the border areas, a Deputy Chief Minister is acceptable — Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not. Those who call the position unconstitutional should first seek the resignations of Deputy Chief Ministers of their ally's Congress-ruled states,” said Samant.</p><p>Samant said that Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh — all ruled by the Congress — have Deputy Chief Ministers. </p><p>He taunted Thackeray by saying that since the post of Deputy Chief Minister is being called unconstitutional, he must demand resignations of Congress's Deputy CMs, who is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).</p><p>“In Maharashtra, Ramrao Adik, Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijaysingh Mohite-Patil, R R Patil, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis have all served as Deputy Chief Ministers. Now Eknath Shinde is Deputy Chief Minister. When the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance came to power in 1995 with Balasaheb Thackeray’s blessings, Gopinath Munde served as Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.</p><p>"Deputy Chief Ministers in Congress-ruled states are acceptable, but Eknath Shinde is not — this is not Thackeray’s misfortune, it is the misfortune of Maharashtra," said Samant.</p><p>He further said that the Supreme Court had clearly stated in 2024 that appointing a Deputy Chief Minister does not violate Constitutional provisions. “When verdicts go in their favour, the High Court and Election Commission seem good to the Thackerays. But when the verdicts go against them, they criticise these autonomous institutions. In the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA succeeded, but after losing the Assembly elections, the Thackerays blamed EVMs,” he said. </p><p>"Karnataka has a Congress government. D K Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister there, Telangana also has a Congress government, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is the Deputy Chief Minister. Himachal Pradesh has a Congress government and Mukesh Agnihotri is the Deputy Chief Minister there. Tamil Nadu has a DMK government, and Udhayanidhi Stalin is the Deputy Chief Minister,” said Samant.</p>