Shekhar Bajaj resigns from Bajaj Auto board

Shekhar Bajaj has been the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 19:30 ist
Shekhar Bajaj. Credit: Official wbsite/https://www.bajajgroup.company/prominent-members/shekhar-bajaj/

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to health reasons.

The resignation is with effect from June 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shekhar Bajaj has been the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994. 

