Small stocks lead 2023 bull run; give big returns to investors

New Delhi: Smaller stocks have emerged as Dalal Street's favourites in 2023 that has turned out to be a 'great year' for equities, rewarding investors with big gains, driven by optimism over the country's macroeconomic fundamentals and heavy reta il investors participation.

Experts said equity markets are experiencing a prolonged bull run and it is during this time that the midcap and smallcap segments tend to outshine their larger counterparts.

Till December 22 this year, the BSE smallcap gauge has jumped 13,074.96 points or 45.20 per cent while the midcap index has surged 10,568.18 points or 41.74 per cent.

In comparison, the BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex has rallied 10,266.22 points or 16.87 per cent during this period.

The smallcap index scaled its all-time high of 42,648.86 points on December 20 this year and the midcap gauge also reached its record peak of 36,483.16 points on the same day.

The BSE benchmark also hit its lifetime high of 71,913.07 points on December 20.