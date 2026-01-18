Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

MA Baby rejects 'soft Hindutva' criticism against CPI(M)

Criticising the previous governments under the Congress-led UDF, he said an administrative system that bargained on communal and caste lines had existed in the state.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 15:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us