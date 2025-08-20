<p>Bengaluru: There has been growing consumer curiosity and adoption of next-gen wearable forms as brands expand beyond traditional categories. Smart wristband shipments have surged by 118.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 83,000 units in the second quarter of this year.</p>.<p>According to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker, Smart Glasses shipments surged to 50,000 units in the April to June period from 4,000 a year ago, fueled by new launches from Meta and Lenskart. The average selling price (ASP) stood at $134.0.</p>.<p>Smart Rings shipments recorded a 2.8% YoY growth with 75,000 units shipped in the second quarter. The report also mentioned that brands are increasingly partnering with audio technology innovators to improve sound quality and boost average selling prices (ASPs). In the upcoming quarters, the earwear segment is expected to feature AI-driven enhancements, including personalised voice assistance, environment-aware sound tuning, and next-generation noise cancellation.</p>.Apple plans to enter smart home segment in 2027: Report.<p>Commenting on the earwear category, Vikas Sharma, senior market analyst, Smart Wearable Devices, IDC India, said, “Future devices will also prioritise seamless cross-device connectivity, enabling users to switch smoothly between phones, laptops, and smartwatches. Additionally, real-time translation across multiple Indian languages is emerging as a key differentiator. Despite ongoing innovation, IDC projects only low single-digit growth for the earwear category in 2025, as the market continues to mature with intensifying competition.”</p>.<p>Also, according to the report, Smartwatch shipments declined for the sixth consecutive quarter, dropping 28.4% y-o-y to 6.6 million units in the second quarter. The category’s share within the overall wearables market also fell, decreasing to 24.9%, down from 31.5% a year ago</p>