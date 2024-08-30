Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) gets Navratna status

New Delhi: Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has been granted the Navratna status by the Ministry of Finance.

Completing its 13 years of incorporation, SECI is dedicated to the development and expansion of renewable energy capacity in India with a cumulative generation awarded capacity of 69.25 GW and an annual power trading volume upwards of 42 billion units.

SECI is the foremost Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) of India which is continuously working towards fulfilling climate goals and striving for sustainable development, said the statement.