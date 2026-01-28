<p>Bengaluru: Chaitanya M Bilagi, the daughter of senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi who died in a car crash in November last year, has been appointed as an assistant in the Karnataka secretariat. </p><p>Chaitanya was given her appointment order by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. She will be on probation for two years. She has been given a government job on compassionate grounds. </p>.Karnataka man gets life imprisonment for murder over Rs 1,000.<p>Chaitanya has to report to the department of personnel & administrative reforms (DPAR) within 15 days. She will have to produce a certificate of conduct signed by two prominent persons unconnected to her college or university.</p><p>A 2012-batch officer, Mahantesh Bilgi, 51, was serving as managing director at the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd. He died in a road accident in Jewargi, Kalaburagi on November 25, 2025. Two of his relatives -- Shankar Bilgai and Iranna Bilagi -- also died in the crash. </p>