Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

IAS officer Mahantesh Bilgi's daughter gets govt job after his death in car crash

Chaitanya has to report to the department of personnel & administrative reforms (DPAR) within 15 days.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 11:25 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us