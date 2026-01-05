<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged by blue-chip HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and IT stocks amid fresh warning from the US to further raise tariffs against India.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 322.39 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 85,439.62. During the day, it tanked 446.68 points or 0.52 per cent to 85,315.33.</p><p>After hitting a record intra-day high of 26,373.20, the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to carry forward the momentum and declined 78.25 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 26,250.30.</p><p>From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.</p><p>In contrast, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.</p><p>"The benchmark Nifty index scaled a new lifetime high of 26,373.20 during the session; however, profit-taking emerged near the top, dragging the index lower to test the crucial 26,200 support zone by the close.</p><p>"Market sentiment remained guarded, with participants staying largely on the sidelines amid escalating geopolitical tensions following the US attack on Venezuela over the weekend," according to Ashika Institutional Equities.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 289.80 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 677.38 crore.</p>.Rupee falls 4 paise to 90.24 against US dollar in early trade.<p>"President Donald Trump’s renewed remarks on potential tariff hikes against Indian imports linked to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil added a layer of geopolitical caution to global markets, keeping risk appetite in check during today’s session," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended significantly higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally up.</p><p>Markets in Europe were trading in the green. US markets ended mostly in positive territory on Friday.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.13 per cent to USD 60.67 per barrel.</p><p>On Friday, the Sensex climbed 573.41 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 85,762.01. The Nifty went up by 182 points or 0.70 per cent to 26,328.55.</p>