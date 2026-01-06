<p>Alappuzha (Kerala): An 85-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pocso">POCSO</a> case accused has allegedly been beaten up at the district jail <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">here</a> by another inmate who claimed that he did so as he was a father of two girls, police said.</p>.<p>A senior prison official said that the incident occurred in the intervening night between December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026, hours after both the undertrials were brought to the jail.</p>.<p>Somehow, the other inmate, facing various cases of theft and engaging in fights, found out that the 85-year-old man was an accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and beat him, the official said.</p>.Businessman arrested in POCSO case in Bengaluru; dupes victim's sister promising marriage.<p>"We confirmed the incident from CCTV footage inside the jail and lodged a complaint with the police," he said.</p>.<p>The POCSO case accused suffered injuries to his face and had pain in his teeth, but he was fine later, he added.</p>.<p>The official said that in the statement given to the police, the 39-year-old alleged attacker claimed that he was a father of two girls, and that is why he had beaten up the POCSO case accused.</p>.<p>The 39-year-old inmate has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.</p>