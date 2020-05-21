Strides Pharma to start trials for COVID-19 drug

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 21 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 14:52 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Thursday it has obtained regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, a potential treatment for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The company has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct trials of favipiravir in the country, Strides Founder and Non-Executive Chairman Arun Kumar said on a post-earnings conference call.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.3% to a two-week high in early trade, and were last up 3.5% at 0408 GMT.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare
Pharmaceutical

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 