Tata a visionary, shaped India's industrial and philanthropic landscape: SBI

<p>Mumbai: State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty on Thursday said Ratan Tata shaped the country's industrial and philanthropic landscape.</p>.<p>"His leadership at Tata Sons redefined corporate responsibility and innovation, positioning the Tata Group as a global force while remaining rooted in ethics," Setty said.</p>.<p>Setty said the country's largest lender shared a deep relationship with Tata and added that his support for the banking sector and financial inclusion greatly influenced its initiatives.</p>.<p>He helped drive economic growth and community development, Setty added.</p>.<p>"As we mourn his loss, we honor his legacy and the values he championed that significantly contributed to building India," Setty said.</p>.<p>Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha also paid homage to Tata calling the industrialist a 'Bharat Ratna' in true sense and a fine human being.</p><p>"His contributions to society/nation are enormous," Sinha said.</p>.<p>Production house Reliance Entertainment also mourned the demise, terming Tata as an institution in himself who will be remembered for generations to come.</p>.<p>Tata breathed his last at the city's Breach Candy Hospital at 2330 hours on Wednesday.</p>