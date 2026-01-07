<p>Chennai: After expanding its mangrove cover with new plantations in over 2,400 hectares in the past four years, the Tamil Nadu government will now set up a Centre for Mangrove Conservation in Pichavaram in Cuddalore district to promote wetland conservation through research, education, awareness, and eco-tourism. </p><p> The Centre will also promote leisure and recreational based excursions in a sustainable and integrated manner to make Pichavaram a major tourist destination for domestic and international travellers. </p> .<p>Pichavaram, located between two prominent estuaries, the Vellar estuary in the north and Coleroon estuary in the south, is home to the one of the largest mangrove forests boasting of a network of over 400 water channels, and rich biodiversity, offering boat rides for tourists through the dense forests. </p><p>The Pichavaram forest not only offers waterscape and backwater cruises, but also another very rare sight – the mangrove forest trees are permanently rooted in a few feet of water. </p> .<p>Mangrove forests serve as nature's frontline defenders, shielding coastlines, nurturing biodiversity, and supporting livelihoods and fish production by serving as nurseries. Tamil Nadu has added over 2,400 hectares and restored 1,200 hectares of Mangrove forests since 2021 -- as many as 17 mangrove species are found with Avicennia and Rhizophora being the most common species. </p><p> Officials said the proposed Mangrove Conservation Centre at Pichavaram will be an integrated centre aimed at promoting wetland and mangrove conservation through research, education, awareness, and eco-tourism. </p><p> “Though Pichavaram hosts one of the largest and most ecologically significant mangrove forests in India, there is a lack of dedicated infrastructure for conservation education and sustainable tourism. The project aims to bridge this gap through an iconic, eco-sensitive Development,” a senior official told DH.</p> .<p>The centre will be a model for green infrastructure and sustainable development in coastal ecosystems as it supports India’s commitment to Ramsar Convention and wetland conservation goals and enhances public awareness, scientific understanding, and stakeholder engagement.</p><p> The official added that the centre will serve as a platform to share the knowledge on the importance of wetland and bring the necessary awareness for conserving Mangrove including conducting boating activity into the Mangrove forest.</p><p> “The purpose of this project is to develop a comprehensive institute in a manner that it becomes environmentally sustainable, socio culturally enriching and economically beneficial to the people and to promote leisure and recreational based excursion in a sustainable and integrated Manner,” the official added.</p>