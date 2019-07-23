Taxpayers alert: Deadline for ITR extended till Aug 31

The finance ministry has extended the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for FY2018-19 by individuals to August 31, 2019 from July 31, 2019. July 31 was the deadline to file income tax returns for most individuals and HUFs.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July to 31st August, 2019. pic.twitter.com/GUx3Tox9dP — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Surabhi Ahluwalia, the Commissioner of Income Tax said in a statement, "The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers."

"There were reports in social media that the taxpayers were facing difficulties in filing return of income in ITR-2 & ITR-3 due to large scale changes in the ITR form on 11th July, 2019."

The tax department has started providing pre-filled XML for ITR forms 1 to 4. As the pre-filled XML file for ITR-2 does not contain salary details, the individuals have to fill-in by themselves. Further, ITR-2 asks individuals to provide detailed break-up of salary such as basic, HRA and so on received by choosing the options from the drop-down menu.