<p>Bengaluru: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a Google Cloud Gemini Experience Centre at its Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Innovation Lab in Bengaluru.</p><p>This will empower financial institutions to explore advanced AI capabilities, co-create tailored solutions, and prototype transformative applications. </p><p>The centre brings together TCS' deep domain knowledge and contextual industry expertise along with Google Cloud's suite of innovative technologies, the company said in a statement.</p><p>Through this facility, customers can leverage Google's Gemini models and Agentspace technologies, along with TCS' AI platforms.</p><p>Victor Morales, Vice President, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud, said, "Our collaboration with TCS, highlighted by the new Google Cloud Gemini Experience Centre, underscores our commitment to empowering financial institutions with advanced AI capabilities. By combining Google Cloud's innovative technologies with TCS' deep industry expertise, we are enabling BFSI customers to accelerate digital transformation, enhance customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions."</p><p>The partnership between TCS and Google Cloud can help financial institutions accelerate digitisation and intelligent automation by leveraging Agentic AI. Financial institutions can benefit from AI-powered contact centre agents that provide real-time call guidance, business insights, and sentiment analysis to elevate service standards. Additionally, the collaboration enables clients to streamline software development processes through AI-driven tools, supporting every stage—from gathering business requirements to design, testing, and deployment.</p><p>Susheel Vasudevan, President BFSI Americas, TCS said, "Our collaboration with Google Cloud offers a robust platform for BFSI enterprises to innovate at scale and adopt advanced AI capabilities. As BFSI firms increasingly look to integrate human expertise with AI agents, our deep domain and AI-led engineering capabilities will help deliver high-value solutions across customer servicing, business decision workflows and back-office Operations."</p><p>"With the growing demand for these hyper-personalised services coupled with integrated decision-making and enhanced security, this partnership positions BFSI firms to lead the future of financial technology with confidence," he added.</p><p>This year, TCS won five Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards for financial services and insurance, application development, as well as artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, and talent development in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the company added in a statement.</p><p>In Q1, TCS posted a 5.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at Rs 12,760 crore, and its BFSI segment witnessed 1 per cent y-o-y growth.</p>