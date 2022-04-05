Amazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network

Amazon.com Inc has secured 83 rocket launches over five years to build out its satellite broadband network, Project Kuiper, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, as it looks to take on Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink.

The company said it had inked deals with Europe's Arianespace, Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing Co.

Project Kuiper aims to use over 3,000 satellites in low earth orbit to beam broadband internet to customers, including households, businesses, and government agencies.