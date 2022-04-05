Amazon to launch 83 satellites for its internet service

Amazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 05 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 18:26 ist

Amazon.com Inc has secured 83 rocket launches over five years to build out its satellite broadband network, Project Kuiper, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, as it looks to take on Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink.

The company said it had inked deals with Europe's Arianespace, Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing Co.

Project Kuiper aims to use over 3,000 satellites in low earth orbit to beam broadband internet to customers, including households, businesses, and government agencies. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Amazon
Blue Origin
jeff bezos
Project Kuiper

What's Brewing

Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered

Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered

In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022

In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022

5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on

5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

 