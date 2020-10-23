Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro pre-order service goes live in India

Apple, earlier in the month, unveiled the new line of iPhone 12 series mobiles and now the company has opened the pre-order window for two models-- standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone 12 comes in three storages-- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 79,900, Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900 , respectively. And,the iPhone 12 Pro will be available in three options-- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB-- for 128GB, 256GB and 512GB --for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.



The new iPhone 12 Pro colour line-up. Credit: Apple



Apple Store online is offering EMI options starting at Rs 5,637 per month and also exchange offer up to Rs 22,000 on older phones.

For the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is offering EMI options starting at Rs 10,110 per month and also exchange offer up to Rs 34,000 on older phones. Customers can make the purchase off the shelf on brick-and-mortar stores next week on October 30 onwards (more details below).

Furthermore, the new iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-order from November 6 at 6:30 PM IST and hit retail stores on November 13.

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: Key features

Both the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro come with pretty much the same design having a 6.1-inch(2532x1170p) OLED-based Super Retina XDR screen, True Tone display, Haptic Touch, and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. Also, they flaunt an all-new sleek flat edge design with curved corners. On the front, they offer an immersive edge-to-edge display with Ceramic Shield. The latter is custom Apple-Corning built protection for the screen. The sturdy glass shield has undergone a high-temperature crystallisation step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, increases drop performance by four times compared to the iPhone 11 series.

They come with 1P68 certification and sustain underwater for up to 6 metres (more than 19 feet) underwater for close 30 minutes.

Inside, they come with the same Apple 14 Bionic, the fastest and most powerful chipset in the mobile industry. Also, they offer a day-long battery life.



Apple A14 Bionic chipset. Credit: Apple



Some of the key differences between the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro is that the former has an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure and the latter has a surgical-grade stainless steel frame.

Also, the iPhone 12 comes with dual 12MP (ultra-wide + Wide lens) snappers, whereas the 12 Pro features a 12MP triple camera module ( Ultrawide + Wide and Telephoto) in addition to a LiDAR scanner.

For the first time, Apple is introducing MagSafe technology. It is said to improve the wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and also bring a new ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories to complement iPhone 12 models.



MagSafe compatible accessories. Credit: Apple



Even Apple's authorised retail partners Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd. and Redington in collaboration with HDFC are offering cashback on iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro series.

Ingram and Redington have announced that the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available at more than 3,200 retail locations across India from October 30 onwards.



The new iPhone 12 colour line-up. Credit: Apple



Also, customers can claim Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 cashback on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12, respectively on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions at select stores. Customers can also get a Rs 6,000 Exchange Bonus when they exchange their old smartphone.

