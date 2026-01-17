News in Pics | January 17, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Golfers walk towards the 17th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Priests perform Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat ahead of Mauni Amavasya during Magh Mela, in Prayagraj.
A horseman rides through a bonfire during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Avila, Spain.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during rehearsals amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, ahead of the Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.
The container ship Talos arrives in New York Harbor in New York.
The Staten Island Ferry Dorothy Day passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as seen from Staten Island.
Published 17 January 2026, 00:20 IST