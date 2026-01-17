Menu
News in Pics | January 17, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 00:20 IST
Golfers walk towards the 17th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Priests perform Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat ahead of Mauni Amavasya during Magh Mela, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

A horseman rides through a bonfire during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Avila, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during rehearsals amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, ahead of the Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

The container ship Talos arrives in New York Harbor in New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Staten Island Ferry Dorothy Day passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as seen from Staten Island.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 17 January 2026, 00:20 IST
