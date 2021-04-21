Apple launches AirTag, iPhone 12 Purple edition, Apple TV 4K

US-based technology major Apple on Tuesday (April 20) unveiled the much-awaited AirTag along with the Apple TV 4K and a brand new iPhone 12 series Purple colour edition.

The long wait for the long rumoured AirTag finally ends this month. Apple's new gadget is similar to the Bluetooth-based Tiles tracking device, which allows owners to find misplaced articles such as a vehicle or a house key in around a few meters range.

It comes in a compact circular design language and lightweight. AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant. It also houses a built-in speaker to play sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

Also, AirTag comes equipped with an Apple-designed U1 chip. It makes good use of the Ultra-Wideband technology, enabling Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users. "This advanced technology can more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range. As a user moves, Precision Finding fuses input from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope, and then will guide them to AirTag using a combination of sound, haptics, and visual feedback" the company said.



The new AirTag launched in India. Credit: Apple



It can be attached to any compatible household articles and like the AirPods, AirTag can seamlessly connect to all Apple devices with iOS 14.5 update

Once AirTag is set up, it will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app, where users can view the item’s current or last known location on a map. If a user misplaces their item and it is within Bluetooth range, they can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it.

And, users can also ask Siri to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby.

The most interesting part of the new AirTag is that if the latter gets separated from its owner and out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down.

"The Find My network is approaching a billion Apple devices and can detect Bluetooth signals from a lost AirTag and relay the location back to its owner, all in the background, anonymously and privately," Apple said.

The company promises that the AirTag and Find My network is fully secure and user identity is protected at all times.

Must read | Apple opens Find My network feature to third-party accessory-makers

However, AirTag is designed for over a year’s worth of battery life with everyday use. The CR2032 battery is user-replaceable and widely available. The replacement batteries have to bought be separate.



The new AirTag can be customised on Apple Store. Credit: Apple



As shown above, buyers can customise AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from apple.com or the Apple Store app.

The new AirTag will be available in one and four packs for Rs 3,190 and Rs 10,900, respectively, from apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers from April 30 onwards.

Apple-designed AirTag accessories include the Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue for Rs 3,590 the Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED for Rs 3,990.

Apple's new iPhone 12, 12 mini Purple Edition

To welcome Spring 2021, Apple introduced the brand new Purple edition of the iPhone 12 series, the company's best selling range of iPhone.

They come with new colour that beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly colour-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

The rest of the features such as the display and internal hardware remain the same. They come with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR™ displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield™ front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.



The new iPhone 12, 12 mini in Purple colour. Credit: Apple



Under-the-hood, they come with Apple A14 Bionic, the most powerful chipset for mobile. They come with a feature-rich dual 12MP camera and offer a full-day's battery life under normal usage.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: A small wonder

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning April 23 and with availability beginning Friday, April 30 with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69, 900, respectively.

Customers can also complement their iPhone with a new MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, or a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order beginning April 20.

New Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV 4K comes packed with an A12 Bionic chip that provides a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing.

Also, it promises to deliver high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and connecting customers to their favourite content with the highest quality.

Apple TV 4K also comes with an all-new designed Siri Remote. It makes it easier for customers to watch shows and movies on Apple TV with intuitive navigation controls. It has an innovative clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes on Apple TV. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminium design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user’s hand.



The all-new Apple TV 4K launched. Credit: Apple



The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV’s power, and another for mute, making it the only remote needed while enjoying TV. Using Siri, customers can easily search for specific shows or movies, control smart home accessories, check sports scores or the weather, and much more.

Together with the optimised tvOS and hardware, Apple TV 4K works seamlessly with Apple devices and OTT services.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available starting at Rs 18,900 from apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and Apple Store locations. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select pay-TV providers. It will available for pre-order from April 30 onwards and will be available in stores in the second half of May in more than 30 global markets.

