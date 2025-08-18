Maharashtra govt brings back iconic sword of Maratha commander Raghuji Raje Bhonsle auctioned for Rs 47.15 lakh to Mumbai
Raghuji Bhonsle led military campaigns against the Nawab of Bengal in 1745 and 1755 and expanded the Maratha empire to Bengal and Odisha. His sword was bought by the Maharashtra government for Rs 47.15 lakh at a London auction.
