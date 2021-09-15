Apple launches Watch Series 7 with bigger display

Cupertino-based Apple on Tuesday (September 14) unveiled an all-new Watch Series 7 with big upgrades not just in sizes but also internal hardware.

Apple Watch Series 7 come in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes compared to the predecessors, which come with 40mm and 44mm sizes. That's s nearly 20 percent larger screen and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 percent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

The new Apple Watch promises to offer 70 per cent more always-on display brightness indoors. Furthermore, the new Watch features redesigned crystal glass, which is said to be 50 per cent thicker on top of the display compared to the predecessor. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant and WR50 water-resistant rating as well.



Apple Watch Series 7 come with a bigger display. Credit: Apple



Also, the user interface is optimised to take advantage of the shape and size of the new display. Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath — allowing users to slide a finger to type — and utilises on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster, Apple noted.

The watchOS 8 is bringing new watch faces designed specifically for the larger display on Apple Watch Series 7. The new Contour face takes the dial right to the edge of the display and fluidly animates throughout the day, emphasising the current hour.

The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness. New Wallet and Home app functionality provide more convenient access to the car and places users live, work, and visit, Apple added.

Also, Apple Watch Series 7 come with more sensitive sensors capable of auto-tracking cycling and also detect a fall while cycling and initiate an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner.



Key features of Apple Watch Series 7. Credit: Apple



Despite the big display, Apple Watch Series 7 will still be able to deliver all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge. Also, with the new charging architecture in the Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable, it can now charge up 33 per cent faster compared with Apple Watch Series 6.

It has to be noted that Apple has used more recycled content for the Watch Series 7 than any other Apple Watch. It now features 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including in the Taptic Engine; nearly 100 per cent recycled tungsten throughout the product; and a 100 per cent recycled case on aluminium models. Apple Watch Series 7 is also made without harmful chemicals like mercury, PVC, beryllium, and BFRs.

Apple Watch Series 7 aluminium case models come in four new colours midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue in addition to the (PRODUCT)RED. Also, Apple is offering matching Apple Watch bands compatible with all models of the Apple Watch.



Apple Watch Series 7 colours. Credit: Apple



Additionally, Apple Watch Series 7 offers backward compatibility with previously released Apple Watch bands. Stainless steel models, Apple Watch Edition, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.

Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès also introduce exclusive new bands and watch faces this fall. The refreshed Nike Sport Loop comes in three colours, and features the Nike Swoosh and logo text incorporated into the weave of the band, pairing smartly with the new Nike Bounce watch face, which dynamically animates with the tap of the screen, scroll of the Digital Crown, or move of the wrist.

In addition to the vibrant colour updates across the Classic, Attelage, and Jumping styles, Apple Watch Hermès introduces two new styles. Circuit H is a bold graphic representation of a signature anchor chain design, printed in Swift leather with a complementary watch face, and the Gourmette Double Tour pays homage to 1930s Hermès collars, with links weaving fluidly together in supple Fauve Barénia leather. This band wraps gracefully twice around the wrist and is an iconic representation of the recurring chain motif.

Apple Watch Series 7 price and availability details

Apple Watch Series 7 is said to be made available a little later in the year and price details will be revealed as and when they make their way to the stores.

Apple Fitness+

The company is bringing new services including a new body-conditioning workout type with Pilates and a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, with guided Meditation.

Fitness+ is also introducing a new programme called Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season, featuring two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia.



Apple Fitness+ now offers more services in addition to guided meditation. Credit: Apple



Later this year, Fitness+ will introduce Group Workouts with SharePlay, where users can work out with up to 32 people at once to keep each other motivated.

Apple will further expand the availability of the Fitness+ service in Fitness+ 15 new countries — Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates — where it will be available in English with subtitles in six languages.

