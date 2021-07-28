Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 with critical security patch

It's been barely a week since Apple rolled out iOS 14.7 update with bug fixes and new features. Now, the company has deployed a new iOS 14.7.1 with a critical security patch to eligible devices.

The software note says that the iOS 14.7.1 brings a fix to an issue noticed in iPhones models with Touch ID that can't unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. It also adds that the update comes with an important security patch and is recommended for all users.

Apple has come to understand that there was a serious zero-day vulnerability in iPhones, which might have been actively exploited by unauthorized persons to gain kernel privileges.

"An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," notes Apple security page.

What is Zero-day vulnerability?

It is a software security loophole wherein a solution is yet to be found. If left unattended, hackers can exploit it to modify programs, steal data from devices or a network.

The newly released iOS 14.7.1 addresses the memory corruption issue and improves memory handling.

The iOS 14.7.1 comes days after reports of several government agencies hiring Israel-based NSO Group to use spyware Pegasus to track human activists and journalists around the world.

They just select the target to make calls on these apps and drop the payload without the victim ever knowing Pegasus spyware has just been installed on the phone.

People with iPhone 6s or any newer versions of iPhones are advised to update their devices to the latest iOS 14.7.1 update.

Apple has released the same fixes with iPadOS 14.7.1. All owners with iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) are advised to do the same.

Apple iOS 14.7.1 released to iPhone (screen-grab)



Here's how to install iOS 14.7/iPadOS 15.7 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

