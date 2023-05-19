Apple restricts use of OpenAI's ChatGPT for employees

Apple restricts use of OpenAI's ChatGPT for employees

Earlier Thursday, OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS in the United States

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 19 2023, 05:44 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 05:44 ist

Apple Inc has restricted the use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence tools for its employees as Apple develops similar technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a document and sources.

Apple is concerned about the leak of confidential data by employees who use the AI programs and has also advised its employees not to use Microsoft-owned GitHub's Copilot, used to automate the writing of software code, the report said.

Read | AI will contribute to credibility

Last month, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, said it had introduced an "incognito mode" for ChatGPT that does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence.

Scrutiny has been growing over how ChatGPT and other chatbots it inspired manage hundreds of millions of users’ data, commonly used to improve, or "train," AI.

Earlier Thursday, OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS in the United States.

Apple, OpenAI and Microsoft did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
ChatGPT
Apple
OpenAI
Technology
AI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

 