Apple will stop repairing stolen, missing iPhones

In mid-November 2021, Apple announced a major change of service policy, wherein device owners will have the freedom to repair themselves by procuring genuine parts and components from its authorised stores. This was hailed by all fans and tech critics alike who advocated 'right-to-repair'.

Now, Apple has decided to reject iPhones, which are deemed stolen or missing, reported MacRumors, citing the internal memo Apple shared with its store employees and the authorised service providers.

It is believed that the Apple servicemen before repairing the device, will match the latter's IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) from the GSMA (Global System for Mobile communications Association) Device Registry to ensure it is a legally owned phone.



GSMA Device Registry website (screen-grab)



For the uninitiated, the GSMA Device Registry stores a database of all the mobile handsets and also allows owners to register the status of their devices. They can flag using their IMEIs to report the device as lost, stolen, faulty, or broken.

Going forward, Apple store employees will check with the GSMA Device registry if the device is genuine or stolen, or lost before accepting the device for service. Also, if the device is being returned for exchange, the Apple Store employees will see if the device has any backlog of EMI payments or has any outstanding bills with respect to contracts with any telecom service providers.



Apple iPhone 11 series models. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



However, there are scenarios when some people come with issues such as forgetting Apple ID and password and can't factory reset to resell it to the store. In that case, people will be asked to produce the original purchase invoice to complete the transaction.

This is a welcome move by Apple as this will hinder people from stealing iPhones as they won't be able to resell them to anybody or even stores for quick cash. Those who have knowingly or unknowingly bought a stolen iPhone suffer the most if they ever damage it and require repair.

All are advised to buy phones legally with invoices from authorised stores and never fall prey to big discounts offered on expensive iPhones by shady stores.

