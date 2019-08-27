Astra Rafael to design tactical comm systems for IAF

Astra Rafael Communication System (ARC), a Joint Venture between Astra Microwave Pvt Ltd. and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. of Israel, inaugurated their state-of-the-art facility at Hardware Technology Park, here on Tuesday.

The Joint venture, set up on a 51:49 per cent basis with all regulatory approvals, will invest in high-end technology and advanced production techniques to design, develop and manufacture state-of-the-art Tactical Communication Systems for the Indian Armed Forces. This green field Joint Venture envisages the creation of significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, import substitution and foreign direct investments into the country.

ARC would soon be India's first private sector company to manufacture cutting-edge Software Defined Radios in multiple variants, at its facility spread across an area of over 20,000 sq.ft. “Our cooperation with India is strategic.

This has been demonstrated a number of times, not just in declarations, but in actions.” RAFAEL’s President and CEO, Maj. Gen (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even said.

“Currently we have ongoing orders for providing state of the art Software Defined Radios to the Indian Air Force. We intend to work with all the players in this strategic sphere, both public and private sector to create a great environment for defence electronics.

ARC would like to acknowledge the contributions made by both Astra Microwave and Rafael in helping this company come alive and allow us to contribute to the country’s much-needed indigenous defence capability,” added COO of ARC, Brig Ravi Hariharan.