Asus 8Z with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 silicon launched in India

After months of delay, Asus finally launched the premium Asus 8Z series in India.

Asus 8Z aka Zenfone 8 was originally unveiled on May 8, and was supposed to hit Indian stores in July, but it got pushed to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and chipset shortage.

Now, it will available on Flipkart from March 7 onwards. The company is offering just one configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 42,999.

It sports a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,100 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and also boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure up to 1.5 meters ( around 5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it houses 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octo-core processor, Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based ZenUI 8, 6GB / 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) /256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C 30W HyperCharge adapter in-box.



Asus 8Z. Credit: Asus India



It also boasts a dual-camera module on the back-- primary 64MP camera ( Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide camera ( IMX363 sensor, dual PD autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 4cm macro mode) with LED flash and support 8K video recording. On the front, it features a 12MP (Sony IMX663 sensor, dual PD autofocus).

