Asus ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 make global debut

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus unveiled the much-awaited premium gaming ROG Phone 6 series.

The company is offering the device in two variants-- ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. There is very little difference between the two. They differ in terms of the back cover display panel and RAM+Storage configurations. The rest of the features are the same.

They come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2448 × 1080p) OLED display with Pixelworks i6 processor. The screen support for 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness up to 1200nits. Also, the new phones feature in-display fingerprint sensors, Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6, and grip press detection. The screen is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

On the back, the ROG Phone 6 features a standard illuminated ROG logo (Dual RGB LED). Whereas the 6 Pro boasts ROG Vision color PMOLED display.



ROG Phone 6 Pro. Credit: Asus



Inside, both the devices come with 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 processor, which can clock peak CPU up to 3.2Ghz and is backed by Adreno next-gen GPU. Also, they boast GameCool 6 cooling system includes 360-degree CPU cooling technology, a 30 per cent larger vapor chamber and 85 per cent larger graphite sheets 6, along with a centred-CPU design to increase heat dissipation from the core. Combined with the new performance manager in Armoury Crate, the ROG Phone 6 series allows gamers to tune performance settings for different games, giving them a competitive edge in any gaming scenario.

Globally, the company is offering the ROG Phone 6 with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage. And the ROG Phone 6 Pro in 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage. They run Android 12 with ROG UI & Zen UI and come with two 3,000mAh batteries, adding up to 6,000mAh total capacity. They support 65W charger. In India, the retail box will come with a 30W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the ROG Phone 6 series come with a triple camera-- 50MP (1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.9) backed by a 13MP 125-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.4) + 5MP macro sensor (f/2.0). It supports up to 8K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second), 4K at 60fps, slow-motion 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480 fps. On the front, it features a 12MP (Sony IMX663 sensor).

In India, Asus ROG Phone 6 will be available in two colours-- phantom black and storm white-- for Rs 71,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

The ROG Phone 6 Pro will be offered in just storm white shade with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 89,999.



Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro with ROG AeroActive Cooler 6. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The company will be offering accessories such as ROG AeroActive Cooler 6 with the world’s first wireless Thermo-electric + Fan Cooling along with 4 input trigger buttons, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, and more (All will be sold separately).

