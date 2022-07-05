Asus ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 make global debut

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus unveiled the much-awaited premium gaming ROG Phone 6 series.
The company is offering the device in two variants-- ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. There is very little difference between the two. They differ in terms of the back cover display panel and RAM+Storage configurations. The rest of the features are the same.
They come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2448 × 1080p) OLED display with Pixelworks i6 processor. The screen support for 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness up to 1200nits. Also, the new phones feature in-display fingerprint sensors, Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6, and grip press detection. The screen is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
On the back, the ROG Phone 6 features a standard illuminated ROG logo (Dual RGB LED). Whereas the 6 Pro boasts ROG Vision color PMOLED display.
Inside, both the devices come with 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 processor, which can clock peak CPU up to 3.2Ghz and is backed by Adreno next-gen GPU. Also, they boast GameCool 6 cooling system includes 360-degree CPU cooling technology, a 30 per cent larger vapor chamber and 85 per cent larger graphite sheets 6, along with a centred-CPU design to increase heat dissipation from the core. Combined with the new performance manager in Armoury Crate, the ROG Phone 6 series allows gamers to tune performance settings for different games, giving them a competitive edge in any gaming scenario.
Globally, the company is offering the ROG Phone 6 with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage. And the ROG Phone 6 Pro in 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage. They run Android 12 with ROG UI & Zen UI and come with two 3,000mAh batteries, adding up to 6,000mAh total capacity. They support 65W charger. In India, the retail box will come with a 30W charger.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the ROG Phone 6 series come with a triple camera-- 50MP (1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.9) backed by a 13MP 125-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.4) + 5MP macro sensor (f/2.0). It supports up to 8K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second), 4K at 60fps, slow-motion 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480 fps. On the front, it features a 12MP (Sony IMX663 sensor).
In India, Asus ROG Phone 6 will be available in two colours-- phantom black and storm white-- for Rs 71,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).
The ROG Phone 6 Pro will be offered in just storm white shade with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 89,999.
The company will be offering accessories such as ROG AeroActive Cooler 6 with the world’s first wireless Thermo-electric + Fan Cooling along with 4 input trigger buttons, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, and more (All will be sold separately).
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube