Blizzard to delay 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands'

Blizzard Entertainment to delay 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' online game

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 10:42 ist
Blizzard, a unit of videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, did not announce a date for the release, but said the parent company does not expect the delay to have a material impact on its financials for the year. Credit: Twitter/ Blizzard Entertainment

Online role-playing game World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will be released later this year, Blizzard Entertainment said on Thursday, as employees working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed some processes.

Blizzard, a unit of videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, did not announce a date for the release, but said the parent company does not expect the delay to have a material impact on its financials for the year.

The expansion of one of Blizzard's biggest labels, initially slated for release at October-end, is now in public beta testing.

Activision's shares have gained about 39 per cent this year as it posted strong quarterly results after people turned to its other games, including Call of Duty and Diablo, to shake off lockdown boredom.

Blizzard will roll out a substantial patch for World of Warcraft players from October 13 onwards, ahead of the Shadowlands release.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Blizzard
Coronavirus
COVID-19
games

What's Brewing

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

5 must-watch movies that chronicles the Mahatma's life

5 must-watch movies that chronicles the Mahatma's life

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 