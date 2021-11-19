BTS 2021: Smart Bio Awards announced

Karnataka government on Thursday announced Smart Bio Awards at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The government is awarding companies in five different categories to encourage upcoming companies to develop innovative solutions to problems be it climate change impact or the challenges we faced during the pandemic.

Bengaluru-based medical technology firm Axio Biosolutions won the Innovator of the Year award.

Whereas the best start-up against COVID-19 award went to NeoDx Biotech Labs. Dr. Janani Venkataraman of Biomoneta won the women entrepreneur of the year.

Up and coming HealthCube was awarded the Biotech start-up of the year. For the note-worthy social work, Biocon Academy was presented with the best social enterprise or institute.

In a related development, BTS organiser ministry of Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology organised rural IT quiz for students.

Ayush Chauhan from BSP Senior Secondary School, Durg Chhattisgarh won the national Rural IT Quiz. Priyanshu Sinha from KDAV School, Jamnagar Gujarat was adjudged, runner-up.

In the Bio Quiz 2021 competition, Amrut Bha, Basaveshwara Engineering College won the state-level contest. Skanda Athreya Dut of Kristu Jayanti College and Maria Sona Jerome (Manipal School of Life Sciences) secured second and third positions, respectively.

Vijetha B of PES University and Sindhu Balo from Siddaganga Institute of Technology jointly shared the fourth prize. Manoj Shekar of Sevabharathi First Grade College secured fifth place in the competition.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.