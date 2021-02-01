Budget 2021: Get full details about union budget in this mobile app

For the first time ever, the union government is going paper-less. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is ditching bahi katha for a modern tablet to present the Union Budget 2021-22 later today (February 1) at 11:00 am.

Previously, to maintain secrecy, the finance ministry used to group more than 100 people for printing budget documents near parliament and on the presentation day, they used to be distributed to parliament members and media.

This time due to the Covid-19 protocol, the government has launched a Union Budget Mobile app. It is developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) with the collaboration of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

Union Budget Mobile app is now available on both the Google Play store (for Android, here) and Apple App Store (for iPhones/iPads, here). After installing the app, users need not submit a phone number or name, they can just access the details.

The mobile app is said to offer a simple straightforward interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, etc.



Union Budget mobile on Google Play store (screen-shot)



Also, users will get the choice to see the interface in English and Hindi.

Besides the current Budget 2021-22, users will also get complete access to 14 previous Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc.

It should be noted that the aforementioned details will be made available only after the conclusion of the budget presentation.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.