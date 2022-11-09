Dizo Watch D Plus launched in India

Realme subsidiary, Dizo on Wednesday (November 9) launched a new affordable smart wearable Watch D Plus series in India.

It sports a 1.85-inch colour LCD (240×280p) screen with support for a peak brightness of 550 nits, comes with curved tempered glass and water resistant (3ATM) rating. It features an aluminium frame and detachable silicone straps. It comes with the support of more than 150 watch faces, to match their outfits.

Inside, it comes with a 3-axis accelerometer, a Heart rate sensor, a vibration motor to offer haptic feedback, and a heart rate sensor. It can also track SpO1 (blood-oxygen saturation), sleep patterns, count steps, monitor calories burnt, water reminders, sedentary alerts, activity record feature and even monitor the female menstrual cycle.

It supports more than 110 sports activities, and users can control music on the phone, and camera, read weather details, get call notifications, message reminders, and even set alarms to.

With a 300mAh battery, it can last up to 14 days under normal usage.

The new Dizo Watch D Plus comes in three colours-- classic black, deep blue and silver grey-- for Rs 1,999 on Flipkart from November 15 onwards.

