Fossil Gen 6 with Google Wear OS launched in India

American fashion apparel-maker Fossil on Wednesday (September 22) launched a new Gen 6 smartwatch in India.

The new Fossil Gen 6 sports a premium stainless steel case, top-ring and pushers. It comes in two sizes-- 44mm and 42mm case options along with Interchangeable straps and bracelets.

It flaunts a bright 1.28-inch AMOLED digital touchscreen display with swim-proof (up to 3 ATM) rating. It features customisable dials and button functionality. At the back, it houses 4-pin USB fast charging port and can be charged with a magnetic puck, which comes with a retail box.

Inside, it is comes packed with a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+ chipset, Google Wear OS, 8 GB of storage, and 1 GB RAM. It supports Spotify Music and Podcasts Offline on smartwatches running Wear OS for all Spotify Premium users.

It should be noted that Fossil Gen 6 is guaranteed to get the latest Google Wear OS 3, which is jointly developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung. It promises to better visual user interface and faster processing capability.

However, unlike the Galaxy Watch4 which doesn't support Apple iPhones, Fossil Gen 6 supports both Android and iOS. Smartphone users can enjoy the ability to make and receive calls from their Gen 6 smartwatch. Hear responses and get answers from Google Assistant — when you ask a question or tell it to perform an action, you can hear Google speak back to you.



The new Fossil Gen 6 comes with Google Wear OS. Credit: Fossil



It features Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light sensors. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, and NFC SE.

The Gen 6’s charging speed is touted to be two times faster than the leading smartwatch, reaching 80 per cent in only a little more than 30 minutes of charging.

With an efficient processor and decreased power consumption and Fossil Group-developed Smart Battery Modes, it promises to last more than 24 hours of battery life under normal usage. It can go on for multiple days in the Extended Battery Mode.

Depending on the sizes, Fossil Gen 6 series price ranges between Rs 23,995 and Rs 24,995 and they are available on the Gen 6 online via fossil.in, online exclusivity partner amazon.in and offline via select retail stores from September 27 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.