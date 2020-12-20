Gadgets Weekly: Amazfit GTR 2, Philips monitor, Asus Zenbooks and more

Top technology companies such as Xiaomi, Huami, Nokia, Asus, Dell, Kingston, Philips, Hisense and Syska among others, launched new smartphones, laptops, 4K smart TVs, smart fans, and accessories including smartwatch, monitors USB flash drives, and more this week (December 13-19).

Amazfit GTR 2

Huami, earlier in the week, launched the new Amafit GTR 2 in India. It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and rotatable screen, 90+ built-in sports modes, built-in microphone and speaker, light-weight strap, and much more.

It supports both Android and iOS platforms. Amazfit comes with trademark features such as blood-oxygen saturation (SPO2) measurement OxygenBeats and BioTracker 2 PPG (photoplethysmogram) that measures and monitors blood-oxygen saturation levels in real-time, Amazfit GTR 2 allows the user to better understand their health.

It also boasts the PAI Health Assessment System offers a simplified summary of all the important data connected to the heart rate and tracked activities. It is compatible with the ZEPP application on the mobile.

Amazfit GTR 2 comes in two variants-- Sport Edition for Rs 12,999 and an elegant Classic Edition for Rs 13,499.

Philips 49-inch P Line Monitor

The new 49-inch Philip monitor sports a curved 32:9 SuperWide screen, with 5120 x 1440 resolution that offers two full-size high-performance monitors in one. It comes with an 1800r curved display and enables MultiView dual to connect for an immersive experience for gaming, graphic designing, video editing, and professional applications.

With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up, the company said.



The new 49-inch P Line Monitor. Credit: Philips



It also features a USB-C docking station with power delivery. The USB-C connector allows easy one-cable docking. The pop-up webcam is equipped with Windows Hello facial recognition, which conveniently logs a user in. Not only this, but the monitor also includes VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 that produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colours.

With global dimming and peak brightness up-to 400 nits, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. One can also use Flicker-free technology to prevent eye fatigue and LowBlue Mode for an easy on the eyes experience. It costs Rs 1,79,990.

Dell XPS 13 (9310)

The new Dell XPS 13 sports a 13.4-inch Infinity Edge display with 100 percent sRGB colour, 16:10 display ratio, 500-nits of brightness, up to 4K+ resolution screen (only Core i7 model only), and a backlit keyboard. It is crafted with authentic premium materials like machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber, and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass shield.

It runs Windows 10 Pro OS and houses a 52Wh battery. It comes in two 11th gen Intel CPU variants-- Core i5 and Core i7-- backed by Intel’s 11th Gen Iris Plus graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X of RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.



The new XPS 13 series laptop. Credit: Dell



It features Thunderbolt 4 ports x 2 and a microSD card slot x 1 with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

XPS 13 9310 comes in two colour variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest and the price starts at Rs. 150,990 including GST. The XPS 13 i5 variant will be available for purchase at select Dell Exclusive Stores and on Amazon. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021.

Asus Zenbooks

ZenBook Flip S (UX371) price starts at Rs 149,990. It boasts a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display with ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated color accuracy, making its immersive slim-bezel design a superb all-rounder for both works and play. With Intel Evo platform certification on the ZenBook Flip S, users will get to experience premium mobile performance and outstanding power efficiency. It packs the performance of Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics that makes light work of even the most demanding tasks. Weighing a little over 1 kg and merely 13.9 mm thin, the all new ZenBook Flip S is one of the best looking slim and lightweight laptops in the market.

ZenBook Flip 13 price starts at Rs 94,990. It runs Windows 10 Home and flaunts an immersive 13.3-inch display that offers a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. Inside, it comes with a powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU backed by Intel’s Integrated Iris Xe, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also features ample physical ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.



New ZenBook and VivoBook series. Credit: Asus



ZenBook 14 (UX435) price starts at Rs 99,990. It sports a 14-inch 4-sided FHD LED Nanoedge touch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 92%. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor, which is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. It has a revolutionary screen pad with ScreenXpert2.0, which not only changes the way you interact with your laptop but can also help boost your productivity, the company said.

VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) price starts at Rs 51,990. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 processor, which offers a Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.2 GHz. The Flip 14 also features Intel’s first discrete graphics card on a laptop, the Intel Iris Xe MAX, which is capable of accelerating workloads and providing reliable and sustained graphical performance. Paired with up to 8GB RAM, a super-fast PCIe SSD solution, and a flippable 360-degree Ergolift hinge, you get a powerful machine capable of delivering mighty performance.

It also boasts ASUS Intelligent Performance technology or AIPT that balances a devices CPU Performance, system temperature, air flow, fan noise and power consumption. The AIPT technology is capable of boosting the system’s performance by up to 40% while delivering a full day of battery life, while preventing it from overheating. It also gives users the flexibility to choose between optimum performance or optimum battery life by switching between Whisper Mode, Balanced Mode and Performance mode.

Hisense Tornado 4K smart TV series

Hisense unveiled the new ultra-slim Tornado 4K smart TV with a 102W Sound. It also comes equipped with top-notch technologies of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0 Pie OS.



Tornado 4K smart TV series. Credit: Hisense



It boasts Dolby Vision HDR and promises, brightness, expanded contrast & ultra-vivid colours, offering a dynamic television viewing experience. The customised contrast enhancement curves of Ultra Dimming technology across the entire screen provide brighter whites and darker blacks, taking your TV viewing experience to greater heights, the company said.

It features a six-speaker system with-- four full-range speakers and 2 high-frequency speakers integrated with JBL Speakers and is backed by Dolby Atmos technology. It comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, but only the former will go on sale on December 24 on Amazon. The price will be revealed next week.

Syska smart fans

After launching smart LED bulbs, Syska has launched a new smart fan. It boasts built-in LED lights, a remote-control feature making it convenient to set timers, control the speed or put it on sleep mode control and comes in three different blade sizes (1200mm, 600mm, 900mm) to fit in different sizes of room.



The new range of smart fans. Credit: Syska



It comes equipped with innovative BLDC (Brushless Direct Current Motor) fans with power-saving features like brushless motor technology, which can reduce up to 50% electricity consumption. Due to high thickness copper winding in the BLDC motors, there is less heat generated and hence, the fans have a longer lifespan, the company said.

Soundcore Strike series headphones

Soundcore launched new Strike 1 and 3 models in India. They are tailor-made for gaming and promises precision hearing. They come with a specially designed driver enclosure that emphasizes every sound of gaming - gunfire to footsteps to pinpoint enemy positions. The oversized 52mm drivers which are very bass-driven, is able to deliver a wider frequency range and better fidelity sound. The construction ensures amplifying positional audio cues, with a punch, power, and stunning realism, the company claims.

Also, Strike 3 boasts a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience, with an option to personalize the audio preferences with a large collection of EQ presets and sound modes, through the Soundcore app.



Strike 1 (left) and Strike 3 (right). Credit: Soundcore



They are made of ultra-durable materials with lightweight design. This makes it comfortable to wear for the marathon round of games without feeling worn out. The Headband is fully adjustable, and flexible balancing the style quotient. Staying cool under pressure, the Earpads of the headphones are made from soft memory foam, infused with cooling gel, so it can help keep user ears from heating up too much during long hours of gaming, while a volume-limiting switch can keep the loud noises down to ensure to avoid any hearing damage.

The Gaming Headsets comes with an integrated mic that’s designed unidirectional, for superior voice isolation. The mic is IPX5-rated for water resistance, plus, it’s removable.

Both the Headphones are designed compatible with a variety of devices including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PSP, Mac, Windows PC, smartphones, and tablets.

The new Strike 1 and 3 costs Rs. 2999 and Rs. 3999, respectively on Flipkart.

Kingston USB flash memory cards

Kingston DataTraveler Kyson (DTKN) -It is a Type-A USB flash drive with fast transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s read and 60MB/s write, allowing quick and convenient file transfers. With up to 256GB of storage, users can store and share photos, videos, music and other content on the go. The capless metal design will save you the trouble of losing a cap, and the functional loop makes it easy to be taken wherever you go. DataTraveler Kyson is a stylish, dependable USB-A Flash drive that comes with a limited 5-year warranty. Depending on the storage, its price range between Rs 850 (32GB) and Rs 4,800 (256GB).



The new Kingston flash drives. Credit: Kingston



Kingston DataTraveler 80 (DT80) is a high-performance USB flash drive that supports next-generation Type-C laptops, desktops, smartphones and tablets. Designed for professional and business use, DataTraveler 80 features fast speeds of up to 200MB/s read and 60MB/s write which allows for quick and convenient file transfers. The compact and capped design has a durable casing and key ring loop making it ideal for on-the-go storage. Depending on the storage, its price range between Rs 1,200(32GB) and Rs 4,700 (256GB).

Kingston DataTraveler Duo (DT Duo) features dual USB connectors that work with both standard USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports to easily share files between laptops, desktops and mobile devices. The dual-interface drive is also ideal as extra storage with 32GB (Rs 750) and 64GB (Rs 1,100) capacities. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds allow users to easily access and transfer documents, photos, videos, music and more. Dual sliding caps protect the connectors when not in use. DT Duo is the latest addition to the Duo family of plug-and-play drives that complement mobile needs.

Xiaomi QLED TV 4K



The new Mi QLED TV 4K. credit: Xiaomi



It sports a 55-inch near-bezel-less 4K resolution display with Wide Color Gamut - NTSC 100%, DCPI-3 - 95% and has 96% screen to body ratio. It also supports 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, up to HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow for a smoother, blur-free viewing experience while watching sports or playing graphics-rich games.

It has built-in Chromecast and runs the latest Android 10-based PatchWall OS and is powered by Vivid Picture engine, 64-bit class MediaTek quad-core (Cortex-A55 cores) CPU, Mali G52 MP2 GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage. It also comes packed with a 30W audio system backed by six speakers (four full-range drivers and two tweeters). It cost Rs 54,999.

Nokia PureBook Laptop



Nokia PureBook. Credit: Flipkart



It has a 14-inch full HD LED-backlight screen, 250 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle with image consistency and colour accuracy. With just 4.88mm bezel, it has 86% screen-to-body ratio. It also boasts Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound system immersive audio-visual experience.

Nokia PureBook runs Windows 10 Home Plus OS powered by 10th gen Intel Core i5 with up to 4.2 GHz CPU speed, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD storage and promises to offer up to eight hours of battery life and comes with 65W charger. It costs Rs. 59,990 on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power



The new Redmi 9 Power. Credit: Xiaomi



It comes with 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340×1080p) display with Dot Drop design, 11nm class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (Kryo 260) backed by Adreno 610 GPU, 48MP + 8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera on the back, 8MP front camera, 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB), 6,000mAh battery, and Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS.

Nokia 5.4 Android One



Nokia 5.4 Android One. Credit: HMD Global Oy



It comes 6.39-inch HD+ (720 x 1520p) 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, an 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (2GHz Kryo 260 x 4 + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 x 4) processor backed by Adreno 610 GPU, quad-camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP on the back, a 16MP front snapper, Android 10 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charger in the box.

