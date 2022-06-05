Gadgets Weekly: BenQ GS50 portable projector, Motorola Moto E32s and more

Technology companies such as BenQ, Sony, Motorola, iQOO, and Scape among others launched a new line of phones, smartwatches, TV projectors LED lights, and more this week (May 30-June 5).

BenQ GS50 portable TV projector

The GS50 supports screen projection size up to 100 inches on any surface. It enables users to create a high-quality video on most type of surfaces such as tables, floors, walls or even ceilings. It doesn’t require any separate screen, users just have to do is just tilt it and enjoy a big-screen viewing experience.

The GS50 is ergonomically designed and boasts a powerful 30,000-hr long-life LED source and comes with an all-in-one easy-to-carry kit with flexible storage and partitions for the mobile, power bank, handheld game console, and more.

It offers several viewing modes such as Cinema, Game, Sports, and Music modes and is equipped with safety features like IPX2 splash water resistance and 2.3ft drop protection.



BenQ GS50 portable TV projector. Credit: BenQ



It supports full HD resolution, 2.1 - Channel Bluetooth Speakers with Extra Bass, built-in Android TV, and a 2.5-hour built-in battery allowing customers to enjoy full-length feature films.

The new BenQ projector is compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. The Android TV-enabled projector has a 3.5 mm audio port and can be connected to any external speakers. It costs Rs 79,990 and comes with two years warranty on the projector and two years or 2000 hours whichever is earlier on LED Lightsource.

Motorola Moto E32s

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720p) MaxVision display with 90Hz refresh rate, triple slots (for two nano SIMS + one microSD card), IP52 water repellent rating, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G37, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 12-based My UX, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging.



Motorola Moto E32s. Credit: Motorola India



The new Moto 32s sports a triple-camera module-- 16MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor + 2MP macro (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and a 8MP (f/2.0) front camera. It comes two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 9,299 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2, 2 Pro series

The generic Fire-Boltt Talk 2 sports a 1.28-inch HD round display with 240x240p resolution and comes with an IP68 waterproof rating. It supports Bluetooth-based voice calling and comes with a quick access dial pad for direct calling, sync contacts, call history, the voice assistant for calling, and music control. It also has inbuilt games to kill some time commuting long distances.



Fire-Boltt Talk 2 (left) and Talk 2 Pro (right). Credit: Fire-Boltt



It comes with more than 60 sports modes, support SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensor, heart rate tracking, meditative breathing, and sleep pattern monitoring. Other notable aspects include sedentary reminders, weather updates, camera control, drink water reminders, and female health care adds to the utility factor of the watch. It costs Rs 2,499.

On the other hand, the Talk 2 Pro comes with a bigger 1.32-inch full-touch HD round display giving 360x360p resolution. The rest of the features including an IP68 rating, heart-rate tracking, SpO2 sensors, and 60 plus sports activity monitoring are more, the same as the Talk 2 series. It costs Rs 2,999.

Scape OLED and QLED TVs

The company has launched a 65-inch model. It has a frameless 4k UHD (3840 x 2160p) display and supports HDR. It has Whale OS Android 9.0 version, Sound Tube + Dolby ATMOS audio feature with 2 speakers of 60W.

The model comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and has support OTT apps such as Netflix, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Lattu Kids, Eros Now, YouTube, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It costs Rs Rs 1,29,990.

Scape also unveiled a new line QLED range of smart TV in multiple screen sizes.



Scape's new range of OLED TV series. Credit: Scape



The 50-inch 4K(3840 x 2160p) METAL TV priced at Rs 45,990. It supports two 40W speakers, an IPS panel with HD sound with Dolby ATMOS and 2GB RAM and 16 GB storage

It comes with the Whale OS Android version and whale voice search, IR LG Imported remote.

There is a 55-inch 4K(3840 x 2160p) METAL TV and is available at Rs 54,990. It supports surround sound audio, and comes with two 50W speakers with Dolby ATMOS, 2GB RAM, and 16 GB storage. It comes with the Whale OS Android version and wale voice search, IR LG Imported remote.

The company is offering 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160p), and 75-inch 4K(3840 x 2160p) models with the same type of surround sound speakers, and other features for Rs 73,990 and Rs 1,25,990, respectively.

There is also The 86-inch (3840 x 2160 Pixels) 4K METAL TV, which is available at Rs 249990 and boasts Surround Sound certified audio of 55W speaker output, HD sound with Dolby ATMOS, and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

All the models come with an IPS panel, Whale OS Android version, and wale voice search, IR Imported remote+ and has supported applications like Netflix, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Lattu Kids, Eros Now, YouTube, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar etc.

iQOO Neo 6

It sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, dual-SIM slots, 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charger.



iQOO Neo 6 series. Credit: iQOO India



iQOO Neo 6 houses a triple-camera module--64MP (with Samsung GW1P sensor, f/1.89, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) 2MP B&W portrait sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. Its price starts at Rs 29,999.

