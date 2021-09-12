Gadgets Weekly: Oppo Enco Buds, Sony's new soundbar and more

Technology companies such as Oppo, Sony, Intel, Realme, JBL, and Minix, among others, launched new smartphones, soundbars, chipset, smart wearables, earphones, and more this week (September 6-12).

Oppo Enco Buds

OPPO Enco Buds earphones boasts 2-layer composite diaphragm as well as the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a high-definition audio transmission protocol for crisper sound.

To ensure crystal-clear phone calls, the company has incorporated AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation feature that can differentiate between ambient sounds and human voices to effectively block out background noises, while you are on phone calls.

It also features Open-Up Auto Connection to automatically turn itself on when the user opens the charging case. They come with intuitive, smart touch controls to pause your music, switch between songs, and adjust the volume. Users can also set up customized touch controls on their smartphones using the Hey Melody App for complete, natural control over their audio experience.

It supports Bluetooth 5.2 that allows users to be 10 meters away from their phone while they listen to music or make a phone call.

Furthermore, the Bluetooth 5.2 chipset supports binaural low-latency transmission that solves the problems of interference and disconnection to provide quick and stable connections.



Oppo Enco Buds. Credit: Oppo India



It also supports super-low 80ms-latency Game Mode that improves audio-visual sync in twitch-action games; users just need to triple-tap the earbuds to activate this mode.

Also, Oppo Enco Buds come with IPX5 rating, meaning it can sustain heavy sweating during a heavy workout session.

The case comes packed with a 400 mAh battery，that can support 24-hours music playtime, when fully charged along with the earbuds.

In the box, the company offers ergonomically designed, swappable ear tips in three sizes to provide a snug fit with maximum comfort and optimal noise isolation. It costs Rs 1,999.

Sony's new HT-S40R 5.1 channel home cinema system

It features a sleek, compact soundbar design and comes with an unobtrusive subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, designed to fit perfectly with the BRAVIA TV and complement. Furthermore, the compact soundbar and rear speakers can be wall-mounted to fit neatly in the room. The wireless amplifier can be placed flat on a table shelf or wall mounted.

The new HT-S40R 5.1ch soundbar can be set up for home theatre system easily with simple steps and minimum wires.

With a wireless amplifier that powers the rear speakers, there are no wires between the front and rear to get in your way. The soundbar comes with a subwoofer and two discrete wireless rear speakers, which deliver cinema-quality sound without clutter and complexity.



Sony HT-S40R 5.1. Credit: Sony India



With 600W of total power output, 5.1 channel real surround sound and Dolby Audio technology, it promises realism and being in the centre of the cinematic experience is enhanced, allowing users hear every small detail and bringing every scene to life.

The HT-S40R comes with 4 sound modes; Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound, so users can choose the perfect setting that best suits the content being played. Additionally, there are Night and Voice modes as well. Owners can also use the subwoofer’s volume control to fine-tune your viewing and listening experience. It costs Rs 28,990.

JBL CSSG20 Microphone

This new on-camera shotgun microphone is an optimum device made for content creators, news reporters, videographers and v-loggers. The microphone is capable of capturing sound at its best and promises to deliver pristine audio ensuring great recording outputs.

JBL Commercial CSSG20 is a high sensitivity condenser capsule with super-cardioid pickup pattern. To avoid background noise, the mic comes with a built-in high pass filter to cut noise below 200Hz. The three-step gain adjustment feature -10db/0db/+10db can be used to reduce ambient noise.



JBL Commercial CSSG20. Credit: JBL



It comes with a standard cold shoe mount for convenient installation on camera and an integrated shock mount to reduce mechanical & vibrational noise. JBL CSSG20 is powered by single 1.5V AA Battery and its low battery indicator gives users advance warning. The microphone can also be connected to the phone using the splitter with the provided 3.5mm jack.

It costs Rs 4,999 . The retail box includes CSSG20 Condenser Shotgun Microphone with attached cable with 3.5mm Connector, a windscreen, a 3.5mm Splitter Cable, user manual and a discount coupon that can be used for the customer’s next purchase of JBL Commercial microphones.

Intel Xeon E-2300

Intel Xeon E-2300 processors offer 10 new processor varieties, including options with 4, 6, or 8 cores, and thermal design points (TDPs) ranging from 65W up to 95W. With Intel Turbo Boost Technology frequencies as high as 5.1 GHz, and memory speeds up to 23 percent faster than the prior generation, these new processors outperform the prior Intel Xeon E processor by up to 17 percent.



Intel Xeon chipset. Credit: Intel



And when coupled with Intel C250 Series Chipsets, this platform offers more I/O bandwidth and speed across options including new PCIe 4.0, more lanes of PCIe 3.0, USB 3.2 with new 2x2 (20 Gb), and SATA 3.0 support. Its price starts at $208.99.

Minix Zero smartwatch

The new smart wearable features a 1.7-inch borderless HD display with 326 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and the company offers multiple watchfaces with different dial designs. Also, the device comes with IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating.



Minix Zero smart watch. Credit: Minix



Minix Zero is also capable of monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2) and blood pressure in addition to tracking activities such as running, walking, cycling, swimming, rope skipping, basketball, badminton and football. It also offers the women health tracker, personal vitality index, pressure monitoring, breath training and sleep pattern. It costs Rs 3,899.

iTel Vision 2S

The new budget phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x720p) IPS display with 90 % screen-to-body ratio, fingerprint sensor, Android 11 (Go Edition) OS, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 1.6GHz octa-core processor, dual rear camera -- 8MP + VGG-- with LED flash, a 5MP front snapper and a 5,000mAh battery.



iTel Vision 2S. Credit: Itel



It comes in three colours--Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue-- for Rs 6,999.

Zhiyun gimbals

Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q3 comes with industry-first features to light up your videos. The Gimbal is a compact, feature-rich three-axis gimbal, that comes with a unique rotatable fill light, 17 smart templates, and boasts a simplified and detail-oriented design. The gimbal offers 4,300k warm-toned integrated fill light with three levels of brightness adjustment and touch button control for 180°front and rear lighting. With these unique features, the brand has addressed the long-standing challenge of low-light setups.

Additional new features include gesture control, Smart Follow 3.0 Object Tracking, an instant Dolly Zoom, and Magic Clone Panorama which is operated by a single press trigger button to mark the target and activate smart following.

The gimbal is compact as it is easier to fold and lighter than its predecessor, SMOOTH-Q2 while boasting a higher maximum payload. It measures 45*154*180mm, while it weighs only 340g, and can handle a 280g smartphone payload. It costs Rs 9,000

Zhiyun also launched The Weebill 2. It is touted to be the first gimbal to flaunt a feature-rich 2.88 inch, full-color, flip-out HD touchscreen supporting full Camera controls. Users can also access intelligent features including one-touch SMART FOLLOW and TIMELAPSE and gesture control via the Weebill 2 touchscreen without having to use the ZY PLAY app.



Zhiyun's new gimbals. Credit: Zhiyun India



Weebill 2 is designed for mainstream mirrorless and DSLR camera and lens combinations, for example, Sony's A7S3 24-70 F2.8, LUMIX S5 + 24-105 F4, CANON R6+ 15-35 F2.8, NIKON 6II + 24-70 F4, FUJIFILM X- H1+ 16- 55 F2.8. Its price start at Rs 49,000.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The new Fire TV Stick Max is said to be 40 per cent more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K. It comes with a 1.8GHz quad-core processer and 2GB of RAM, so the apps load faster and navigation is more fluid.



The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Credit: Amazon India



It is also the first streaming media player to offer Wi-Fi 6 support and uses the latest Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset, which means smoother streaming in 4K. It costs Rs 6,499.

Realme Pad

It sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200p) LCD screen with up to 360 nits brightness.

Inside, it comes packed with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI, 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging with reverse charging.



Realme Pad. Credit: Realme India



Realme Pad features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide front-facing camera. Also, it features Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Adaptive Surround Sound, and Smart PA. Its price starts at Rs 13,999.

Realme 8i, 8S 5G

Realme 8i features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2412 x 1080p) LCD screen. It supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offer peak brightness of 600 nits. It also features triple slots-- (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it houses 12nm class MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor, Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB /6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/ 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Realme 8s 5G. Credit: Realme India



Realme 8i features a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) + 2MP B&W portrait camera + 2MP(f/2.4) 4cm macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It comes packed with a 16MP (f/2.45) snapper on the front.

It comes in two colours--Space Black and Space Purple. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. It will go on sale from September 14 onwards.

Realme 8s 5G features a 6.5-inch full HD+(2400 ×1080p) LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).

It comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger.

Realme 8s 5G houses triple camera-- main 64MP (f/1.8) + 2MP B&W + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.1) snapper.

It comes in two colours--Universe Blue and Universe Purple. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. It will go on sale from September 13 onwards.

