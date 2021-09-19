Gadgets Weekly: Realme C25Y, Nokia C01 Plus and more

Technology companies such as Apple, Realme, HMD Global, and Kent among others, launched new smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, earphones, home security camera and more this week (September 13-19).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Realme C25Y

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) screen with a dewdrop design with an 88.70% Screen-to-Body Ratio and offers a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also supports triple-card slots--(nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD) and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Inside, it houses a 12nm class 1.8GHz UNISOC T610 processor with Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1), Android 11-based Realme UI and a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging and supports reverse charging as well.



Realme C25Y series. Credit: Realme



It also features triple-camera hardware-- main 50MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro + 2MP (B&W with f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera.

It comes in two colours--Glacier Blue and Metal Gray colours. It is available in two storages-- 6GB and 128GB -- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It is most affordable 50MP camera-based mobile phone in the market.

Nokia C01 Plus



Nokia C01 Plus. Credit: Nokia India



HMD Global earlier in the week launched a new budget phone Nokia C01 Plus. It comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 × 720p) with a V-notch design, 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU, Android 11 Go Edition, 2GB RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 128GB with microSD), triple-slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), a 5MP rear-side camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash and a 3,000mAh battery. It comes in two colours--Blue and Purple-- for Rs 5,999.

pTron earphones

The new pTron Basspods ANC 992 features 60ms super-low latency, high precision touch sensors, Voice assistance, and IPX4 waterproof rating.

It supports Active Noise Cancellation and comes with a powerful 10mm acoustic driver that delivers high bass & clear treble, all for Rs 1,699.

The pTron Bassbuds Lite v2 earbuds come with an IPX4 rating, also boast up to 20 hours of music, entertainment, and talk time with the powerful and super-compact 400mAh charging case. The Bassbuds Lite v2 is available on Amazon at Rs 1,099.



The new line of earphones. Credit: pTron



The pTron Bassbuds Jade comes in a sleek and portable design. It promises to deliver 40-hours of playtime with its large 300mAh charging case and ultra-low latency of 60ms for an immersive gaming experience. It promises to work efficiently in picking up the right voice and delivers high-definition clarity through its dual HD mic. It costs Rs 1,599.

The pTron Bassbuds Duo v’21 comes with a minimalist design. It promises to deliver immersive stereo sound with deep resonant bass. It also boasts several smart features including the latest Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, voice assistance support, IPX4 water resistance, and 13mm drivers. It costs Rs 999.

Dizo Watch 2 and Watch Pro

The Dizo Watch 2 features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen with support for peak brightness of 600nits. It sports a premium and sturdy metal frame with 2.5D glass.

It comes with a 5ATM (50-meter) water resistance rating, which allows users to wear the watch without worrying even while swimming or performing any other water-related activities. In terms of battery life, DIZO’s Watch 2 houses a 260mAh battery and using the low-power consumption chip, it promises to run for up to 10 days in a single charge. For connectivity, the smartwatch uses Bluetooth v5.0 technology and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It comes with a magnetic suction charging base.

With the square-shaped dial having oval edges and 20mm detachable straps, the 52.5g DIZO Watch 2 comes in four colour variants - Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink and Ivory White. There is also 100+ dynamic watch faces and personalisation feature.

It supports 15 sports modes that cover cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga. All activities including steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, etc. are also intelligently tracked, recorded and synced on the DIZO App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The smartwatch features an automated 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) measurement, and even tracks menstruation cycles for women. Breathing exercises and meditation options are also available in the smartwatch.

Other notable features include sedentary alert and water intake reminders, call and message notifications and reminders along with weather forecast, alarms, find phone and control camera and music remotely and much more. It costs Rs 2,999 but can be purchased for Rs 1,999 for a limited time.



The new Dizo Watch 2, and Watch Pro series. Credit: Realme



Dizo Watch Pro

It features a 1.75-inch HD touchscreen display with 600nits high brightness and offers more than 100 watch faces including live and personalised options.

With a rectangular dial, it comes in two colour variants - Black and Space Blue. It comes with a built-in GPS and GLONASS that offers high precision and intelligent tracking, especially during outdoor activities. It comes with an IP68 rating as well.

It supports 90 sports modes for both outdoor and indoor activities such as running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and freestyle workout and more.

It is also preloaded with health tracking features, which include 24x7 heart rate, sleep and SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring and other activities such as steps, calories, distance, sedentary and water intake reminders, etc.

Other notable features include Music Control, Camera Control, unlock the smartphone and search for the smartphone, are some additional smart features available in the DIZO Watch Pro along with the standard features such as stopwatch, weather forecast, call notification, low battery reminder, do-not-disturb mode, and more.

With a 390mAh cell, it promises to offer up to 14 days of battery backup on a single charge. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is supported via Realme link app that means it can control various Realme TechLife IoT enabled devices such as Bluetooth speakers, light bulbs, sockets, etc. It costs Rs 4,999.

Tecno Spark 8



The new Tecno Spark 8 series. Credit: Tecno Mobile



The new Tecno Spark 8 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x720p) display, fingerprint sensor on the back, triple card slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 1.8Ghz MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core CPU, Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6 OS, 2GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), 8MP selfie camera, dual 16MP snapper with LED flash on the back and a 5,000mAh battery. It costs Rs 7,999.

Goldmedal Electricals Hoopla ceiling fan

It comes with a contemporary design on the traditional 3-blade fans. It features metallic rings on the motor and premium embellishments on the blades. Goldmedal’s Hoopla fan comes coated with a highly specialized anti-dust paint finish that prevents dust settlement or paint chipping thereby maintaining the glossy look for longer.



Goldmedal Hoopla ceiling fan. Credit: Goldmedal



It features a robust 72-watt motor that is coiled with high-grade copper windings. The pure grade copper in Hoopla is thermostatically balanced, which ensures maximum conductivity and high efficiency. Goldmedal’s Hoopla is equipped with wider blades that offer an air delivery of 230 CMM with a big sweep area. Hoopla is efficient with a sweep of 1200 MM and runs soundlessly at a high speed of 380 RPM. Available in three exclusive colours - Champagne Gold, Titanium Silver and Burgundy Brown, Hoopla decorative ceiling fan is priced at Rs 3,450.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase

It features mirrored sapphire glass and a soft, delicate ceramic backing. It is also shock and wear-resistant, skin-friendly, and anti-allergenic, coupled with enhanced light transmission and higher levels of monitoring accuracy.

It houses highly advanced health modes that enable its users to track their heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality, and stress level 24/7. Powered by a 2-weeks battery life the watch enables users to forgo the hassle of charging every other day.



Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase. Credit: Huawei



It comes with 100+ sports modes that users can track, measure, and improve themselves upon in every sport possible.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase comes in --Sports and Classic-- for Rs 22,990 and Rs 24,990, respectively.

KENT CamEye HomeCam 360



KENT CamEye HomeCam 360. Credit: Kent



It comes with an AI powered motion detection and tracking along with human detection and 360-degree panoramic vision with pan and tilt. Other features include night vision with IR LEDs for night vision recording, live video streaming with 2-way calling, cloud recording, privacy mode, continuous or event-based recording, offline mode recording, intruder alarm, intuitive app, multiple mounting options, and many more. It costs Rs 4,990.

Molife Sense 320

The new Sense 320 comes in twin-colour options like Black& Black, Gunmetal Grey & Black and a Limited-edition version with a red strap. With an industry-leading 1.7 IPS infinity display, the smartwatch comes packed in a complete zinc alloy metal case attached to a silicone strap.

It comes with IP68 certified and offers 16 Sports Mode, including outdoor running, cycling, skipping, dancing, yoga and sit-ups. Its 200mAh battery supports uninterrupted functioning and with continuous usage gives a battery backup of seven days and standby time of around 15 days.



MoLife Sense 320. Credit: MoLife



It comes with dedicated sensors for SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, which enable enhanced accuracy of all health-related parameters. Sense 320 offers key health system metrics like True Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Tracker, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

It also supports Bluetooth-enabled push notifications for call SMS, News updates etc. Besides, one can enable app notifications for WhatsApp, Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, Line and other similar platforms. Standard and special edition models are priced Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,699, respectively. For limited time, they are available for Rs 2,799 (black strap) and Rs 2,999 (limited edition with premium quality strap) .

Crossbeats EPIC earbuds

The new earbuds feature unique curved design earbuds. It boasts Hybrid ANC Technology and comes with three noise-cancelling modes.

It features Instant Auto-On technology to get paired instantly once taken out from the case while the ergonomically designed EPIC fits comfortably causing no pain in the ears. For flawless two-way communication, the ANC earbuds are equipped with 6 microphones and enhanced 13 mm drivers. Furthermore, Crossbeats EPIC come with touch-enabled stem control so that one need not take the mobile phone out every time a call has to be received or playlist has to be shuffled.



Crossbeats EPIC earbuds. Credit: Crossbeats



It comes with a powerful battery with playtime lasting up to 24 hours for constant use without the charging case. It also supports fast C-type charging and is available in black colour for an introductory price of Rs 4,999.

Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple iPhone 13 and 13 mini come in 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and 5.4-inch (2340x1080p at 476 ppi) screen sizes and the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max sport 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and 6.7-inch (2778x1284p at 458 ppi) sizes, respectively.

They feature Super Retina XDR OLED display with True Tone technology, Wide colour display (P3), Haptic Touch and 1,200 nits max brightness (HDR) and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate (only in iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max).



The new iPhone 13 Pro series. Credit: Apple



Under-the-hood, all the four iPhone 13 series models feature an Apple A15 Bionic chipset with a new 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores and a new 16-core Neural Engine.

The iPhone 13 and the 13 mini come with Dual 12MP camera system (Wide: ƒ/1.6 and Ultra-Wide: ƒ/2.4) with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 2x optical zoom out and Digital zoom up to 5x.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13, 13 Pro: India price, availability details

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max boast-- Pro triple 12MP camera system (Telephoto: ƒ/2.8, Wide: ƒ/1.5 and Ultra-Wide: ƒ/1.8 ), Night mode, Deep Fusion, Apple ProRAW, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range, and Digital zoom up to 15x.

All four models come with bigger cell capacity and promise to offer longer battery life than their respective predecessors.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,29,900. The iPhone 13 price starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 13 mini base variant will be available for Rs 69,900.

Must read | You can now pre-order iPhone 13, 13 Pro on Apple online store in India

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 come in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes compared to the predecessors, which come with 40mm and 44mm sizes. That's s nearly 20 per cent larger screen and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

The new Apple Watch promises to offer 70 per cent more always-on display brightness indoors. Furthermore, the new Watch features redesigned crystal glass, which is said to be 50 per cent thicker on top of the display compared to the predecessor. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant and WR50 water-resistant rating as well.



Key features of the new Watch Series 7. Credit: Apple



Also, Apple Watch Series 7 come with more sensitive sensors capable of auto-tracking cycling and also detect a fall while cycling and initiate an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner. It will be available for purchase later this year.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 7: Everything you need to know

Apple iPad (9th gen) and iPad mini (6th gen)

Apple's new standard iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology to ensure the images and videos appear more natural. This helps users to have a more comfortable viewing experience.

Inside, it houses a powerful A13 Bionic chip, which promises to deliver up to 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generation. Also, it is touted to be 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.



Key features of Apple iPad (9th Gen). Credit: Apple



The new iPad mini features a compact form factor with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with narrow borders. It offers a peak brightness of 500 nits, a P3 wide colour gamut, and comes with an anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination. It also boasts new landscape stereo speakers.

To keep the slim bezels, Apple has moved the Touch ID to the top button of the iPad mini.

Under-the-hood, the new iPad mini ships with the new and powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It features a 6-core CPU, which promises a 40 per cent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU to deliver an 80 per cent leap in graphics performance compared to the previous generation of an iPad mini.



Key features of the iPad mini (6th Gen). Credit: Apple



The Wi-Fi models of the iPad are available with a starting price of Rs 30,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900, in silver and space grey finishes. A 256GB option is also available.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad mini are available with a starting price of Rs 46900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 60,900. The new iPad mini, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple, and space grey finishes.

Must read | Apple iPad (9th Gen), iPad mini (6th Gen): Everything you need to know

Motorola Moto E20 series



The new Moto E20 series. Credit: Motorola



It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600x720p) MaxxVision LCD display, Unisoc T606 chipset backed by 2GB RAM, Android 11 (Go Edition), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable via microSD card), dua-camera module--13MP (f/2.2) main sensor with a 2MP depth backed by the LED flash on the back, 5MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running a full day under normal usage. It comes with a 10W charger in-box. It costs €99.99 (approx. Rs 8,649).

Must read | Motorola Moto E20: Everything you need to know

