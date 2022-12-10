Gmail services down for some users

Gmail services down for some users: Downdetector

As of 8:30 pm, over 300 users reported outage of Gmail services

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 10 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 20:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Google's email service Gmail was down for some users on Saturday, according to data on Downdetector.

As of 8:30 pm, over 300 users reported outage of Gmail services.

Most users said that they were having troubles receiving mails, with a small number reporting server connection issues.

