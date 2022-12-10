Gmail services down for some users: Downdetector

Google's email service Gmail was down for some users on Saturday, according to data on Downdetector.
As of 8:30 pm, over 300 users reported outage of Gmail services.
Most users said that they were having troubles receiving mails, with a small number reporting server connection issues.
