<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday said that there should be an exercise to ensure roads or streets are free of dogs, as no one can read the canine's mind when it is in a mood to bite or not.</p><p>Hearing a suo motu case related to stray dogs, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria said that dogs may bite or chase somebody while the person is on a two-wheeler or a bicycle, and the person may fall or an accident could occur.</p><p>"Prevention is always better than cure, roads have to be clear,'' the bench said.</p><p>The court said, the dogs running on the road is itself dangerous for passing vehicles, especially two wheelers and cycle riders.</p><p>It said, biting is not the only issue, dogs' chasing people on cycles resulted in accidents.</p><p>"How would you identify which dog is in which mood in the morning," the bench asked. </p><p>Sibal for animal rights groups said dogs lived in compounds and in universities. "When I was in university, there were dogs and none bit me, and many dogs are in Jawaharlal Nehru University," he said. </p><p>"Your information is outdated. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has reported many attacks," the bench said.</p><p>Emphasising that there should be an exercise to prevent dog bite incidents, the bench said, "nobody is saying that remove the dogs and shoot them, no…roads have to be clear of dogs". </p><p>Sibal insisted that sheltering all dogs is not the solution.</p><p>"The only thing which is left out is providing counselling to the dog as well that the dog should not bite once released back," the bench said. </p><p>Sibal contended, putting all dogs in the shelter is not the solution, it is physically not possible and economically not feasible, and dangerous for humans, and a solution has to be found by a scientific methodology.</p><p>The bench said as far as institutions are concerned, they are not streets. "Why do you need dogs in court premises, universities,'' the bench asked.</p><p>The court pointed out that the rules say they have to be released back in the same area. "How will the institutions be dogs-free? Should they be released on the streets,'' the bench asked.</p><p>The court expressed its discontent with the NHAI shifting responsibility on states for clearing the stretches with dogs, saying it is a serious issue as in the past 20 days, two judges met with accidents on highways due to stray animals.</p><p>The court had on November 7, 2025 said against the backdrop of alarming rise in dog bites incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations, it is essential to issue directions in the interest of public safety, health, and management of stray dogs and directed that such canines should be moved to designated shelters.</p>