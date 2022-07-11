Google confirms to bring Pixel Buds Pro in India this month

Google Pixel 6a made its global debut along with the Pixel Buds Pro during the annual I/O 2022 developers' conference in May.

The company had confirmed to bring the devices to select countries in July. However, the search engine giant though said it would bring them to India, did not reveal ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) details.

Now, Google while responding to a fan on Facebook has announced the availability details of the Pixel Buds Pro.

"We love the excitement, Eric. Pre-orders open on July 21 and will be available on July 28, 2022 in United States (US), Canada (CA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia (AU), Singapore (SG), India (IN), Japan (JP), Taiwan (TW), Ireland (IE), Germany (DE), France (FR), Italy (IT), and Spain (ES). More information will be shared soon — follow us for more news and updates!" said Google in a Facebook post.

However, Google is tight-lipped on when the Pixel 6a will be released in India.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Here's what you need to know

The Pixel Buds Pro TWS (True Wireless Stereo) flaunts a pebble-inspired case.

The earbuds feature an IPX4 rating, meaning they can survive accidental water splashes from any angle and sweat too. The earbuds case too, comes with an IPX2 rating, and this means, it can sustain just the water splashes from a 15-degree angle.

Each Pixel Buds Pro pods feature wind-blocking mesh covers, three microphones, and a voice accelerometer, which promise to offer a good active noise cancellation feature and also an audio input for a clearer voice call experience.

Furthermore, it houses a custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver to deliver the crisp audio output and for ANC, it comes with a dedicated custom 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms.



The new Pixel Buds Pro comes with custom audio chipset. Credit: Google



It promises to deliver up to seven hours of earbuds listening time, with normal, up to 11 hours of listening and up to 31 hours total listening time with the charging case.

The case also supports fast charging. With just 5 minutes of charging, earbuds can offer up to one hour of listening time and with 15 minutes, it can last for three hours. It also supports wireless charging with Qi-certified class of chargers.

Google Pixel Buds Pro cost $199 (approx. Rs 15,801 based in latest forex rate: $1= Rs 79.40). The company is expected to announce an India-specific price later this month.

