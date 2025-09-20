<p>Bengaluru: The Chandra Layout police arrested four people for allegedly brandishing weapons and threatening the members of the public, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The arrested are Arun S, 19, from Kamakshipalya; Prajwal, 18, from Kengunte; Ravi, 19, from Moodalapalya; and Dileep M alias Daali, 20, from Kamakshipalya. Two others were minors, police said.</p>.Woman posts misleading video of rowdies running rampant in Bengaluru; arrested .<p>According to the police, the six suspects in three two-wheeler vehicles, at around 2 am on September 13, roamed around waving weapons in public. They first damaged three parked cars near Byraveshwara Nagar before attempting to attack a passerby.</p>.<p>On September 18, the six suspects were arrested, and police recovered two weapons and impounded the three vehicles. They were booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>On September 19, all 11 divisions of the Bengaluru police, along with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), launched simultaneous raids on rowdy elements in the city. A whopping 124 cases were registered after 1,478 suspects were searched. Senior officers, including the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), led the operations.</p>.<p>During one such search at the West View Bar and Restaurant in Chandra Layout, Ravish M (38), a police sub-inspector, and Siddappa Gowda (28), a police constable, were assaulted by two people after they objected to the officers checking them. The Chandra Layout police registered the case under the relevant BNS sections. Further probe is underway in the case.</p>