<p>New Delhi: Graceful opener Smriti Mandhana scored the second fastest women's ODI hundred off just 50 balls in the third one-day international against Australia here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Mandhana went past former Australian batter Karen Rolton's record (off 57 balls) made in 2000-01 against South Africa.</p>.<p>Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning leads the list of fastest century makers with a 45-ball century which she made against New Zealand in 2012-13 season.</p>.<p>The 29-year-old Mandhana's 50-ball effort, which included 14 fours and four sixes, was also the fastest by an Indian batter, as the left-hander rewrote her own earlier record of a hundred in 70 balls.</p>.<p>Mandhana is also the first woman batter to make four ODI hundreds in a single year as she had achieved the feat in 2024.</p>.<p>Tazmin Brits of South Africa is the other batter to achieve this feat.</p>.<p>New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite holds the record for most consecutive hundreds in women's ODI with four tons in a row in 2016-2017.</p>