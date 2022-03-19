Google Maps suffers outage

Google Maps suffers outage

Services were restored on Saturday morning

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 19 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 12:36 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Google Maps suffered a massive outage as a result of which several users were unable to get the directions on the maps for a long period of time.

While the website loaded as usual, the actual maps disappeared, leaving a blank world.

The outage started late on Friday, the website outage detector platform Downdetector reported.

Users received text directions, reviews and recommendations but could not view directions on the maps.

According to posts on Google Maps Platform Status Dashboard, the problem was with the directions and several other Maps-related application programming interfaces (APIs).

Users experienced service outage for a long time. However, the services were restored on Saturday morning.

Google later responded: "Multiple Geo Enterprise services experiencing high rates of error. Mitigation work is currently underway by our engineering team."

The company said that "Maps API Services are starting to return to normal".

While 48 per cent Maps users had problems with the app, 47 per cent reported problems with the Google Maps website.

"Everyone on the road is trying to find the fastest route now. Since #GoogleMaps is down," posted a twitter user.

"Google Maps is down for the first time in my life," another user said.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Google
Google Maps
outage

What's Brewing

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

The obvious is official: Lewis Hamilton returns to F1

The obvious is official: Lewis Hamilton returns to F1

Bitcoin to the rescue: The role of crypto in Ukraine

Bitcoin to the rescue: The role of crypto in Ukraine

‘The Godfather’ at 50: A cultural artifact

‘The Godfather’ at 50: A cultural artifact

The charm of Shashi Kapoor in English films

The charm of Shashi Kapoor in English films

The tale of two Batmen

The tale of two Batmen

Russians blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted

Russians blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

 