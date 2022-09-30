Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro India pre-order date revealed

Last week, Google gave us the sweet news of confirming Pixel 7, and 7 Pro launching in India. But, there was some element of doubt over its estimated time of arrival. Historically, Google used to bring phones to India a little late compared to other global regions.

But, this year, it has been different; Google rolled out Pixel 6a in India along with international markets in the first phase. And, now, the company's soon-to-be-launched Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available for pre-order in India from day-one of the global launch on October 6.

Like the previous years, Google is partnering with Flipkart to sell the Pixel 7 series in India. Prospective buyers can book the Pixel 7 series on Flipkart at 9:30 pm on Thursday.

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: What we know so far

For the past few days, the company has been teasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones. They are coming with premium metal and glass finish. As you can see from the cover photo, the regular Pixel 7 is coming three colours-- lemongrass, snow, and obsidian black.

Even the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in three-- hazel, snow white, and obsidian black.

They will feature a dual-tone colour scheme. They feature a dark-shaded thick metal badge horizontally aligned at the top of the shell with a camera module and LED flash. The rest of the light-coloured body has a glossy finish. And, there will be 'G' Google brand engraving in the middle. Very minimalistic in design language.

Both devices will be powered by Tensor G2 silicon. It promises to offer a better user experience, helpful, personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.

The standard Pixel 7 features a dual camera and the 7 Pro boasts triple camera. For the specific details of the photography hardware, we have to wait till the launch day.

